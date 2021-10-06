Municipal Elections: Val des Arbres

Val-des-Arbres (District 3) runs from as far south as de la Concorde to just north of Saint Elzéar, and from Montée Saint-François east to Highway 19. In 2017 Val-des-Arbres was won by Christiane Yoakim with 2,088 of 5,408 votes cast. Turnout in the district was at 39.69%.
Mouvement lavallois candidate Anick Brunet is particularly committed to the well-being of children, serving as a commissioner of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board since 2018. She ensures that students evolve in a pleasant environment, in addition to participating in fundraisers for the organization’s foundation and is a member of Home & School association. Holder of a Bachelor's degree in marketing from the Université du Québec à Montréal, Brunet has worked in the procurement industry for more than 15 years in the field of safety, and ensures that our living environments are equipped with adequate equipment. A woman of action always looking for challenges, she has also been a real estate agent since 2018.
Laura El Rayes has lived in Laval for 20 years and is running with Ma Ville Maintenant. After her studies as an educator she turned to entrepreneurship by creating her own interior design company. Now a young retiree always available to help others, El Rayes, who has already been very involved politically at the federal level, wants to represent the citizens of Val-des-Arbres at the city council table. Her commitments in Val-des-Arbres are to improve parks, rigorously maintain the Bois Papineau, improve the implementation of bike paths, install speed bumps in some residential streets, and actively listen to citizens on a daily basis to help improve their quality of life.
Proud Laval resident and Parti Laval candidate Pascale Veilleux chose to settle in Val-des-Arbres almost 10 years ago to start her family. Since then, her involvement and dedication have never wavered. Founder of the neighborhood page "Voisins Val-des-Arbres," she created and animated this group to bring people together and around various activities. On a professional level, her reputation is well established as executive producer and production manager on several recognized television productions. A seasoned manager, she knows how to lead the most ambitious projects to success.
Laval Citoyens candidate and 37-year Laval resident Julius Bute holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Université de Montréal (gerontology and health). He is a multilingual therapist and owns his own business. As a judo teacher, he has contributed to the development and training of several generations of judokas at both the provincial and national levels with considerable experience in the discipline. Bute has been politically involved at all levels for many years.
Action Laval president and candidate Archie T. Cifelli is a proud Laval resident of more than two decades, and has been actively involved in his community notably as chairman of Télévision régionale de Laval, president of the Val-des-Brises Neighbourhood Festival and president of the citizens' association Mouvement Citoyens de Val-des-Arbres/Val-des-Brises. He served as a board member of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board Foundation, and with a degree in Computer Science and several professional accreditations, he has more than 30 years experience in the field of technology and event logistics. Combining his love of music with his business acumen, he has toured extensively across Canada and the United States as production manager, including with Corey Hart, Frank Marino, Luba and Bryan Adams.
