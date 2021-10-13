Municipal Elections: Souvenir-Labelle

Souvenir-Labelle (District 12) runs from Rivière des prairies to boulevard Saint-Martin, and from boulevard de Laurentides, west to boulevard Chomedey and to Curé Labelle. In 2017, Sandra El-Helou won with 2,486 votes of 4,722 ballots cast, with a turnout of 38.29%.
Incumbent and Mouvement lavallois candidate Sandra El-Helou was first trained in teaching French and had the opportunity to work with children with learning disabilities. Devoting 7 years to teaching, she learned the importance of being interested in people to understand how to help them. She works in the insurance field as a coordinator and trainer and as a store manager at Montreal International Airport and . She was secretary of the Lebanese World Cultural Union and has been involved in the organization of a blood drive among young people in Laval. She was also one of the main co-ordinators in Laval for Lebanese Relief after the Beirut bombings. She is continuing the work started to consolidate all the development factors that make Laval a city where life is good.
Parti Laval candidate Hocine Cherifi has a long track record of professional, humanitarian and personal achievements. Whether through his training as a General Practitioner, as a manager with the National Film Board of Canada, as president of a union association or as an involved volunteer, he has surpassed himself and stood out. Renowned for his altruism and his great availability, citizens of the Souvenir-Labelle district will find him ready to listen.
Action Laval’s Viviane Monette has lived in Souvenir-Labelle district for over 30 years. With a degree in Industrial Relations she has assumed numerous senior management roles within national and international organizations, participating in major transformation projects affecting business models and organizational culture. Monette sat on the Supervisory Board of her Caisse Desjardins and as a tennis enthusiast, volunteers yearly at the National Bank Open (formerly Rogers Cup). During the 2017 campaign, she ran for better management of local zoning, more efficient and accessible transport and for the promotion of businesses, and then continued to actively participate in city council meetings by regularly questioning the ruling administration.
Running with Laval Citoyens, Lyne Potvin has been a resident of Laval for 20 years and the mother of two boys and a girl. She was a commercial helicopter pilot and then made the leap into technology as a project manager, holding a number of administrative and operations management positions. Potvin promises to represent the people of Souvenir-Labelle well and wishes to build with young people, adults, families and the elderly, a city that reflects them.
Laval native François Taillon, running with Ma Ville Maintenant, is a father of four children, who has been a welder for 20 years, and working in telemarketing for five years. A volunteer chef and homework assistant, his commitments in Souvenir-Labelle include improved snow clearing, and accessibility for seniors and people with reduced mobility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.