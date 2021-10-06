Municipal Elections: Saint-Vincent-de-Paul

Saint-Vincent-de-Paul (District 2) runs from the Rivière des prairies north to Marcel Villeneuve Avenue and from just west of des Magnolias east to Montée Saint-François. Then-Mouvement lavallois candidate Paolo Galati won the district with 2,566 votes of 5,015 ballots cast in 2017, with a 39.93% overall turnout.
Outgoing councillor Paolo Galati is candidate for Action Laval and chairperson of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board. Passionate about music, he is president of Whammo Music and is actively involved with young people and members of his community. He continues to push for the development and revitalization of the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul penitentiary, as well as better services for the citizens in the eastern part of Laval and proudly represents the residents of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul and continues to vigorously defends their interests.
Rojar Abdo, running with Ma Ville Maintenant, is a proud Laval resident, father and holder of degrees in business information and telecommunications. Fluent in French, English and Arabic, his area of expertise is mainly in IT, electronics and retail and holds the position of project manager. He serves the Laval community in the Catholic Siryaque community center, of which he is president of the youth movement and wishes to be a municipal councillor as an extension of his citizen and community involvement. He will propose to the administration of Montreal to extend the pink line under the Rivière des Prairies so that its terminus is in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul and wants the federal government to bequeath the old penitentiary to the city to transform it into a park of alternative houses for low-income families and couples.
Mouvement lavallois’ Annick Senghor has been a resident of St-Vincent-de-Paul for 12 years, a dynamic woman always committed to her living environment with a great desire to act for the well-being of all. Current vice-president of the governing board of École du Bois-Joli she is a volunteer for the Sickle Cell Anemia Association of Canada, supporting actions to raise awareness and improve living conditions of patients. Senghor is also member of Caravane de la Transition de Laval, a citizen project helping to create links between citizens in order to improve Laval neighbourhoods. Senghor has nearly 25 years of professional experience in customer service. A former employee of the city’s 311 service, she had the opportunity to identify the needs of her fellow citizens, and experience that made her grow with a desire to serve them and make a difference. Holder of a degree in business administration from the Institut Supérieur de Management du Dakar in her native Senegal, she has just completed a certificate in customer relationship management at Université de Laval.
With unfailing integrity and his heart in the right place, Parti Laval’s Alain Leboeuf aspires to become the spokesperson for the citizens of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, a neighborhood he has lived in for 20 years. An engineer by profession, he wishes to contribute to the necessary revitalization of eastern Laval and the enhancement of its commercial and heritage attractions.
Saint-Vincent-de-Paul native and Laval Citoyens candidate Yann Caron is the father of a 21-year-old son, and holds a bachelor's degree in nutrition from the Faculty of Medicine of the Université de Montréal. Passionate about logistics and operations, he became a supervisor and rose to leadership roles at the national level, while at the community level, he participated in a fundraiser organized by the Knights of Columbus to help the Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Laval, and created a cookbook for another fundraiser in support of the cause of muscular dystrophy. The three values he cherishes most are respect, integrity and commitment. Caron is running in municipal politics to change and advance the issues for voters in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul.
