Municipal Elections: Saint Martin

Saint-Martin (District 15) runs from Highway 13 east to Curé Labelle, and generally from Souvenir and Eliot to Highway 440. Incumbent Aline Dib won the seat in 2017 with 2,245 votes of 4772 ballots cast, with a turnout of 30.1 %.
Mouvement lavallois candidate Aline Dib has a great interest in volunteering to serve her Laval community. An activist for the rights of children and youth, the former pre-school director holds a Bachelor's degree from UQAM in education and a university degree in human resources management. Her principles are based on her motivation and open-mindedness towards others, and her social commitments include causes such as Saint-Joseph Parish, community organizations in her area, St Vincent de Paul, Club d'âge d'or and Scouts. She is a board member of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, the Société de Transport de Laval and the Union des Municipalités du Québec.
Ma Ville Maintenant candidate Emmanuel Pierre-Lys and his wife and two children chose Laval as their home two years ago. Having worked in construction and security Pierre-Lys speaks French, English and Creole, and has volunteered in service of vulnerable seniors and people with reduced mobility through the organization L'Entre-Gens. His values and commitments in L'Abord-à-Plouffe include improved safety and maintenance of the streets and parks of the neighborhood, recreational activities promoting intercultural and intergenerational exchange, review of and possible increase of collection of organic materials, and alternatives to fines for bylaw violations, including requiring violators to purchase and plant a tree in the municipality.
Of Haitian origin and born in Quebec, Laval Citoyens’ Chantal Rodney has lived in Laval for more than 11 years. With several years of experience in management and customer service, she worked in Laval’s 311 service, where she had the opportunity to hear citizens' requests, an experience that allowed her to fully understand city issues and the challenges of making a change focused on serving citizens. A passionate and dynamic person who wants to get directly involved on the ground to make a difference in her community, being at the service of citizens, working for them and their well-being is one of her highest priorities. She promises to represent the voters well in order to make this city a city that will be in harmony with its citizens.
Action Laval candidate and Laval native Nicolas Macrozonaris is a high-performance athlete (Sprinter) who represented Canada at the Sydney and Athens Olympic Games. An entrepreneur, he has been an athletic therapist since 2012 as well as the founder of a track club. Macrozonaris’ career would never have been possible without the support of his community, which is why he has been involved in Laval for more than 15 years to promote sport among young people, good lifestyle habits and access for all to quality sports facilities. Since 2011 he has been a volunteer member of the Centre-du-Sablon board, in addition to having chaired and participated in the organization of numerous local events. His goal is to give back to his community for the people of Saint-Martin, Chomedey and Laval.
A well-known figure in the Laval community, Parti Laval’s Abderrahman Essayh has distinguished himself through his volunteer involvement over the years. Working in property management since 2003, he has several years of experience in managing development projects and maintaining municipal real estate assets, with great understanding of the municipal and administrative process.
Independent candidate Marco Mellado has lived in the district for more than 15 years and as a civil engineer is concerned about security and environmental issues. He says Chomedey and St-Martín are the most multicultural areas in Laval, where Greek Orthodox, Muslin Magrhebians, Africans, Latins, Armenians, Portuguese Catholics, Lebanese, Italian and Québécois live together with respect and order because they all love this city and take care of kids and elders no matter their roots, language or beliefs. He wants to help make Laval a better place for everyone.
