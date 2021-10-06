Municipal Elections: Saint-François

Saint-François (District 1) comprises the eastern tip of Ile Jésus, running along the northern river shore until boulevard Sainte-Marie. Incumbent Eric Morasse won the seat in 2017 with 1,609 of 4,910 ballots cast, with a turnout of 35.01%.
Outgoing Mouvement lavallois councillor Éric Morasse was a teacher at the Centre Compétences-2000 vocational training centre before continuing his career as a project manager. He is Chairman of the the Société de transport de Laval, member of the Agricultural Advisory Committee and is committed to improving the quality of life and services to the community, improving public transit and improving the supply of affordable housing.
A proud citizen of Laval for more than 30 years, Ma Ville Maintenant’s Elie Takla works as a project manager and estimator, and volunteers with the elderly and people with reduced mobility and sees his goal to be a municipal councillor as an extension of his civic involvement. His commitments in Saint-François include improving services to citizens, infrastructure that meets their needs, a sustainable economy, secure bike paths and revision and updating of parks (games for children with special needs, water games, etc.) "I decided to present myself in the Saint-François district to bring this beautiful neighborhood back to the heart of the city of Laval which has tended to forget it in recent years.”
Parti Laval candidate Anne-Marie Bédard has resided in Saint-François for 40 years, spending her youth there, buying her first home and raising her family. After completing university studies she oriented her career in the health field and her desire to help others led her to open her acupuncture clinic. She sees her role The role of municipal councillor seems to her to be the logical next step in her community, to represent the residents of her neighbourhood in order to give Saint-François all the importance it deserves.
Rachel Demers grew up in Plateau-Mont-Royal, the Laval Citoyens candidate residing in the North Shore for twenty years and working for the city of Baie-Comeau. She has been a proud Laval resident for 25 years. She manages and owns the Les Châteaux de Québec real estate agency and has been interested in politics since a young age and been politically involved at all levels for many years. A very committed person in her community, she is a woman of conviction and action, and is committed to improving community services and infrastructure in her district.
Isabelle Piché has worked as an executive assistant for several types of companies, including Great-West Life, Fédération Desjardins and currently with Fives Solios, which has allowed her to collaborate with several executives and high-level stakeholders. The Action Laval candidate is actively involved in her community by donating her time to recreation services, Meals on Wheels and the SPCA. Piché ran as a municipal councillor in the 2009 elections and served as an administrator for elected councillors in Laval. The candidate now wants to become a city councillor and work at the forefront of the process.
