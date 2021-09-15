Municipal elections: Saint-Bruno

Saint Bruno, (District 9), sits just west of the Bois du Duvernay, and is generally delineated by Lacasse and Thibault avenues to the north, Papineau to the east, and the CP line to the west. The district was won by incumbent David De Cotis as a Mouvement lavallois candidate with 3395 votes, or 58% of ballots. There were 15,872 electors in District 9, which saw a 37.73% turnout.
David De Cotis is now running for Action Laval, which he joined after sitting as an independent following his departure from the ML caucus in 2018. Councillor since 2013, former deputy mayor of Laval and STL chairman, De Cotis holds a Bachelor’s in computer sciences and is member of the Project Manager Institute, having worked in various roles at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, VIA Rail Canada, Bombardier aéronautique and the Université de Polytechnique.
The Official Opposition Parti Laval’s candidate is Karine Ethier, a human resources specialist and current human resources project manager for the city of Montreal. Ethier plays a key role in maintaining a healthy work environment, helping employees adapt to workplace culture and deploying hiring strategies, and wants to promote the local economy while strongly encouraging citizen initiatives. She pledges to consider Laval residents’ ideas in each of her actions and decisions.
Laval Citoyens’ Anna Del Bello has lived in Laval for 40 years. The Saint-Bruno mother studied business and marketing, which led her to work in the private retail sector where she has held several management positions. Owner of a business in Vimont, she is also a real estate agent. The trilingual Del Bello favours finding solutions, listening to people, meeting their needs and working according to their interests, and is running as a candidate in her neighbourhood using her customer service experience to improve the quality of life of citizens.
Mouvement lavallois is pinning its Saint-Bruno hopes on renowned ecologist and outgoing chair of the Conseil régional de l'environnement de Laval, Paul-Yanic Laquerre. An environmental advisor at the Quebec transport ministry and former deputy chief of staff to a Quebec environment minister, he holds a master's degree in environmental law and was legal counsel to the Fédération québécoise des municipalités (FQM) and Crown attorney for the Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Faune. He has also served on the board of the Orchestre symphonique de Laval.
Running for Ma Ville Maintenant, Chambly native Émile Lepage moved to Laval with his family in 1989 and worked at Pratt & Whitney for 45 years before retiring in 2019. He has served as treasurer and volunteer for many years in different non- profit organizations. Lepage pledges to make roads, parks and schools safer, with traffic calming measures, increasing the city’s parks canopy, add water games and more rigorous maintenance of roads in terms of snow clearing, resurfacing and addition of sidewalks.
