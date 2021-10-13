Municipal Elections: Marigot

Marigot (District 5) runs from the Rivière des prairies to de la Concorde, and west from Boulevard des Laurentides to Léo-Lacombe avenue. Marigot was won in 2017 by outgoing and then-Mouvement lavallois councillor Daniel Hébert with 1,908 of 3,940 votes, with a 32.37% turnout.
After studying mathematics and mechanical engineering at UQTR, Action Laval’s Mongi Zitouni held several management positions in large companies including Canada Post where he worked until 2016. The Tunisia native has lived in Marigot for 21 years, raising his three children there. Involved in many sports associations, he is governor of the Centre-Sud Soccer club where he has also been a coach, was president of the Laval International Soccer Cup, board member of Soccer Laval, as well as a soccer and futsal referee. He was also involved a governing board member of St-Gilles and Mont-de-La Salle schools, and on committees of the Commission scolaire de Laval. He has been recognized several times for his volunteer involvement and wishes to use his diverse skills from volunteer work and professional activities to serve his community.
Father of three and Laval Citoyens candidate Youness Asrir is very involved in the Laval community with the Association du Centre-Sud de soccer, notably as chief referee. He has been working in this discipline for 30 years, volunteering at the national level at the 2015 Soccer World Cup as well as the National Bank Tennis Open and the Rogers Cup. He also sat on the governing board of École Léon-Guilbault when his children attended school in the neighbourhood. He is committed to being present for the taxpayers of his district.
Amel Beddek has practiced in the field of human resources for about 10 years, with impressive personnel management and business administration skills. A Laval homeowner for a few years, she is running under the Parti Laval banner because of her desire to offer rich and stimulating neighbourhood life to residents of her district. According to Beddek, to see change, you have to contribute to it. Her determination and motivation will allow her to meet all the challenges that come her way.
Ma Ville Maintenant candidate Mélanie Guimond has lived in Laval-des-Rapides for 11 years, and has always been involved in municipal politics, notably as Pierre Anthian's campaign manager in 2013 and 2017. A graduate in hotel management, she put her career aside to focus on her family for 13 years. A committed volunteer for 23 years, Guimond has taught children's classes and participated in self-help committees, her social activism and passion for Laval pushing her today to want to improve the quality of life of her fellow citizens. Her commitments in Marigot include installing water games near the chalet of Parc Bernard-Landry, restoring the Halloween parade on Cartier Boulevard, and actively listening to citizens to help them solve the challenges they face.
Running with Mouvement lavallois and holding a Bachelor of Science from Université de Montréal and an MBA student from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, Cecilia Macedo has worked for more than 15 years in international development. Multilingual (French, English, Spanish and Italian and employed by the Pôle d'économie sociale des Laurentides in recent years, Macedo is a natural leader who embraces gender equality and feminism as important causes, involved with the Centre des femmes de Laval and until recently a member of the Conseil des Lavalloises. Macedo has also been a volunteer ambassador for the David Suzuki Foundation for over a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.