Municipal Elections: Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

Marc-Aurèle-Fortin (District 19) runs from the Milles Îles river generally south to Edith and from Highway 15 west to Highway 13. In the 2019 by-election, Parti Laval leader Michel Trottier won the seat with 1,501 of 4,254 ballots cast, with an overall turnout of 25.88%.
Ma Ville Maintenant candidate Pierre Prevost moved to Laval in 1970 and spent a good part of his adolescence there, returning in 2004 and living there ever since. Co-founder of Films du Crépuscule , a non-profit company that contributed to the rebirth of Quebec cinema in the 1980s, Prevost is also co-founder of Spectral + and Les Production Actuelles who have produced numerous shows by Quebec artists such as Richard Desjardins and many others at the former Spectrum, Club Soda and in various new musical venues. Prevost works as an insurance analyst, helping thousands of Quebecers during accidents in the United States or elsewhere in Canada. His social involvement includes housing committees and job creation programs, volunteering for years with hundreds of young people as a baseball coach, and produced a film on working conditions of hotel workers.
Running with Parti Laval, Louise Lortie held the presidency of the Commission scolaire de Laval for more than a decade, a role that has prepared her to face all challenges. A follower of local democracy, she shows a marked interest in issues affecting culture, the environment and community. Combining management skills and in-depth knowledge of Laval’s territory, she is ideally suited to represent the citizens of Marc-Aurèle-Fortin.
Mouvement lavallois’ Francine LeBlanc is nurse by training, having worked for 11 years at Cité de la santé hospital in addition to teaching nursing at the Compétences 2000 training center for many years. Thanks to her expertise in the field, she was part of the Johnson & Johnson team in Ontario as a health consultant, then as a special public relations project representative in Quebec, and finally as a medical representative. She is now a medical representative at the Mantra Pharma Group, a Quebec company where she organizes continuing education events for medical staff. Her ability to understand complex files and solve problems will certainly be assets in analyzing municipal issues, and places integrity and ethics at the heart of her political concerns, as does the protection of the environment.
Laval Citoyens’ Khalid El Gadia has lived in Canada for 28 years. Married and father of two, he is currently completing a Bachelor of Business Administration program with three certificates, holds an AEC in analysis of criminal activities and behavior in technological surveillance from Collège Ahuntsic, and is a member of the Association des marchés financiers (AMF) with the title of project management professional. Over the past 23 years, he has managed several projects for large renowned Quebec companies in the field of advanced technologies and is currently working as a project manager for a multinational. The trilingual El Gadia does a lot of volunteer work in secondary schools to counter the scourge of dropping out and gives motivational conferences to youth.
Lebanese native and Action Laval candidate Elias Nassif arrived in Quebec at the age of 10.
Having studied business administration at the UQAM, he has become a seasoned entrepreneur, founding and co-founding several businesses in the region, including the marketing firm Solutello inc. and the Petits Pas store. He is also co-founder of the Student Entrepreneur Club of Collège Groulx Inc. and a member of his children’s school governing board. For Nassif, the family is at the heart of his decisions, and with his wife chose to offer a living environment steeped in nature in a rewarding city to their two children. A lover of nature and outdoor activities, he can often be found in one of the neighborhood’s many parks with his family and his dog Pixo.
