Municipal Elections: L'Orée-des-Bois

L’Orée-de-Bois (District 18) runs from the Milles-Îles river south to Highway 440 and generally from Principale and Arthur Sauvé to Highway 13. In 2017 the district was won by Yannick Langlois with 2,508 of 5,274 votes with an overall turnout of 32.83%.
Incumbent and Mouvement lavallois candidate Yannick Langlois was first trained in administration and established a thriving coffee distribution business, always placing great importance on human contact. After having been administrator of many organizations, such as the Citizen’s Committee of Laval-Ouest, the Maison des jeunes de Laval-Ouest, the Maison de la famille, the Société Saint-Vincent-de-Paul and the Festivités de l’Ouest, he took his commitment to the political level, and wants to continue the work started in 2013 by the ML. He supports continued investment in public transport, sports infrastructure and culture, encouraging protection and enhancement of green spaces, which concerns the banks, woodlands as well as parks, and has contributed to the implementation of the city’s action plan of the social development policy.
Running with Ma Ville Maintenant, Grégoire Bergeron has spent 30 years teaching high school to children with profound learning or behavioral difficulties in a school with a multi-ethnic population. His is also a life marked by the outdoors, with 24 years as a weekend river rafting guide on the Rouge River. He has also spent a decade at the service of the people of Laval-Ouest on the board of the Laval-Ouest Citizens’ Committee (CCLO) which also serves Fabreville west of Highway 13. Bergeron’s commitments in L’Orée-des-Bois include sidewalks or corridors painted to delimit pedestrian and cycling areas; shoreline protection and development; halting deforestation between Dagenais and Sainte-Rose for real estate development; subsidized affordable housing to prevent gentrification; and more supervision for winter activities on the river ice. To combat the flooding issue, a by-law review can allow for example the construction of houses on piles (stilts) in flood zones, as is done in some U.S. east coast cities.
Parti Laval candidate Denis Guillemette is a professional working in the field of corporate finance for more than 30 years and is distinguished by his determination and rigor. His expertise and knowledge of the entrepreneurial world led him to believe that Laval can do much better to attract and retain businesses on its territory. His vision of the importance of neighborhoods and services offered to citizens is perfectly in line with the Parti Laval — Team Michel Trottier program.
Running with Laval Citoyens, Howard Romanado has lived in L’Orée-des-Bois for 30 years and has been a proud Laval resident for 36 years. Father of two, he has been an entrepreneur and manager for many years and for a decade served on the board of the Laval Delta Sports Committee as president. He has always been interested in politics at the municipal, provincial and federal levels wants to improve the quality of life of citizens, supporting economic enterprises in his sector and above all facilitating taxpayers’ access to local municipal services.
Action Laval’s Marc Patrick Roy has lived in Laval and the L’Orée-des-Bois district since he was a teenager and began his family there. A computer scientist by training, he has more than 30 years experience as a project manager, then an executive in a large multinational in the aerospace industry before founding his companies which he still operates today. Roy has held an executive role in several school organizations for parents at the local, regional and national level, was president of school councils and the parents’ committee and parent commissioner for the Commission scolaire de Laval. He wants safer, more effective and efficient mobility for his sector, and his priority will be to make life easier for residents by providing real solutions to their daily problems, such as traffic, state of infrastructure or snow removal.
