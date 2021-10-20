Municipal Elections: Laval les Îles

Laval les Îles (District 17) comprises the western tip of Île Jésus and runs west to Arthur Sauvé and rue Principale and includes Île Bigras and Île Verte. The district was won in 2017 by Nicholas Borne with 2,526 of 5,508 ballots cast, with an overall turnout of 34.88%.
Mouvement lavallois incumbent Nicholas Borne settled in Laval in 2004 and chose Laval-les-Îles to see his daughters flourish. With university degrees in technology from France’s Université Lyon 1, business administration from Université de Laval, and a master’s in public administration at ENAP in 2017, Borne wants to continue improving and enhancing the shorelines, including Plage Laval, boost the efficiency of public transport as well and improve local sports infrastructures for Laval youth.
A committed citizen and woman on the ground, Parti Laval candidate Liane Dufour has been very involved in Laval politics over recent years and has lived in the district for 35 years. Well-known and greatly appreciated by the community, she has been a member of several local organizations (CHSLD, Cercle de fermières de l’Ouest de Laval, etc.) whose missions are perfectly in line with her values of mutual assistance and collaboration. She aspires to the position of councillor in order to use her knowledge on the ground and community issues within municipal council.
A Laval-les-Îles resident for over 25 years, Laval Citoyens candidate Louis-Martin Beaumont is a notary in the Laval firm created by his grandfather in 1950 and has been actively involved in his district since he has lived there and in this same district that he raised his family. A results-oriented person of action, he believes citizens must be at the heart of the city’s concerns and is committed to being an available and accessible elected representative and to ensuring that the city meets their needs.
Action Laval candidate Christian Le Bouc has professional experience related to management and business development, IT project management, sales and marketing. He worked in Canada and internationally, managed a company in the food industry, and has been a member of numerous chambers of commerce in Quebec. In addition to his entrepreneurial and professional career, Le Bouc has been very involved in Laval’s sports and community environment as chairman of the Delta Sports Committee where he completed several projects, including the retirement of Martin St-Louis’ jersey number and the arena name change. He also sat on the board of Centre de pediatrie sociale de Laval and believes citizens expect their councillors to provide concrete solutions to their daily challenges.
