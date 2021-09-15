Municipal elections: Laval des rapides

Laval-des-Rapides (District 11) runs northward from the Rivière des prairies to Saint Martin boulevard, and from the CP train line in the east to the Highway 15. Won by incumbent Isabella Tassoni as a Mouvement lavallois candidate in 2017 with 2,064 votes, or 43.8% of total ballots, Laval-des-Rapides had 13,104 electors and saw a turnout of 36.6%.
Isabella Tassoni is running for Action Laval, which she joined after sitting as an independent following her departure from the ML caucus in 2018. The Laval native is an “entrepreneur and philanthropist at heart,” with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Concordia University and believes in the importance of doing whatever good is possible. Leaving a full-time banking job, she entered municipal politics for the November 2017 municipal election in Laval-des-Rapides. Despite her electoral success, she “remains humble and focused on results,” and determined to continue her hard work and excel in everything that she does. “She has risen through the ranks thanks to her vision, her passion and her courage - all qualities that make her a valuable resource for the people of her district.”
Involved in politics from a young age, and the district’s youngest candidate, Parti Laval’s Andréanne Fiola is motivated to make a difference for the citizens of a city she cherishes so much. Completing a Bachelor's degree in environmental studies, Fiola believes that development of downtown Laval must be done through the greening and development of the Trait-Carré woodland. She wants to offer residents a living environment worthy of the 21st century and is a big sports fan, having practiced baseball, softball, soccer, flag football, hockey, swimming, karate, ringette, gymnastics, dance figure skating, track and field and more. The lifelong Laval resident says there is a lack of recreational infrastructure in the city and that she and Parti Laval - Équipe Michel Trottier will remedy the situation. “It’s not normal” she says, to get up at 5 a.m. on weekends to go to practice or to go to another city to practice your sport.
A Laval resident of many years, Hafida Daoudi holds Master's degrees in organizational management from the Université de Québec a Chicoutimi and in public administration from the École nationale de l’administration publique. Speaking French, English and Arabic, with experience in municipal law and attending several training courses provided by the Corporation des officiers municipaux agreés du Québec (COMAQ) Daoudi has worked as a city clerk, and her experiences have helped develop her political know-how to make the right decisions and meet citizens’ expectations. For the voters of Laval-des-Rapides, she pledges to be present and to listen as well as to get involved in different cultures and see to the needs and interests of all.
Proud Laval-des-Rapides resident Hanane Nasr has been involved for several years on the federal and municipal scene and ran for municipal council in 2017. Her university studies in law and marketing management allowed her to get involved with community organizations and to hold various positions in connection with the public where efficiency and resolution of issues are essential values. Nasr’s commitments include seeing Boisé du Trait-Carré developed into a park that it is permanently sheltered from real estate developments; connecting du Souvenir under the railway line to relieve pressure on Saint-Martin and de la Concorde; and a quick pedestrian link to de La Concorde station; and an urban park in front of Montmorency metro, closing Jacques-Tétrault between de l'Avenir and Lucien-Paiement.
LDR native Alexandre Warnet is currently completing a short graduate program in municipal administration at the École nationale d’administration publique and holds a Master's degree in International Affairs from the Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement de Genève in Switzerland. He dreams of Laval becoming Quebec’s most ecological city, and in 2017 relaunched the Forum jeunesse Laval which encourages civic participation among Laval youth, and until recently sat on the board of the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also sat on the monitoring committee of the Cultural Development Plan for the Laval region and as secretary-treasurer of the Conseil régional de l'environnement de Laval. Warnet was instigator and co-spokesperson for the Laval en transition citizen movement aiming to develop a resilient, carbon neutral Laval community.
