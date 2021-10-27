Municipal Elections: Duvernay-Pont-Viau

Duvernay–Pont-Viau (District 4) runs north from Rivière des Prairies to Saint-Louis and de la Concorde, and eastward from des Laurentides to Lesage. The district was won in 2017 by Mouvement lavallois’ Stéphane Boyer with 2,852 of 4,737 ballots cast, with overall turnout of 39.06%.
Totally dedicated to the well-being of seniors, Laval Citoyens candidate Orea Gatore works at the Coopérative de soutien à domicile de Laval as a counsellor in social geriatrics. Actively involved in her community and several local organizations, she also worked at Textil'Art and the Carrefour d'Incultures de Laval as a liaison officer. With a bachelor's degree in communications and human relations, she wants to actively contribute to improving the quality of life of Laval seniors by using her experience in geriatrics, this caring woman offering electors of Duvernay–Pont-Viau active listening and concrete solutions, and speaks French, English, Kirundi, Kinyarwanda and Swahili.
Action Laval’s Vittorino Di Genova is an expert in business management, customer service and real estate with over 20 years of experience, allowing him to fully understand the frustrating situation of citizens and merchants of Duvernay–Pont-Viau, a district he says is forgotten by the current administration and in great need of revitalization and support from City Council. Di Genova's desire to represent his fellow citizens stems from his primary motivation: commitment to the Laval community. Very active within various organizations, he works to promote physical activity among youth and for better services to citizens, among others for the elderly. He says local businesses have had it hard and many promises to revitalize the area have never been realized, and that he understands the situation and will work hard for a swift resolution of local issues that have gone on for far too long.
An anchored figure in his community since his arrival in Laval nearly 25 years ago and known for his undeniable altruism, Claudio Napoleoni joined Parti Laval - Team Michel Trottier with the ambition to build a Laval of tomorrow bound to the identity of the people who live there. It is with great enthusiasm that he apprehends the idea of becoming the voice, both literally and figuratively, of the people of Duvernay-Pont-Viau.
Mouvement lavallois candidate Christine Poirier is a graduate in nursing and literature, but entrepreneurship turned out to be her first professional passion, as founder of a company offering breastfeeding clothes, which earned her "Businesswoman of the Year" from the Quebec Business Women's Network, and named one of the “Women of the Year” by Elle Québec magazine. Until recently she held the position of operations director for the Liberal Party of Canada (PLC) in Quebec. A resident of Duvernay–Pont-Viau, mother of two daughters and perfectly bilingual, Poirier wants to participate in the development of a welcoming city, respectful of the environment and bearer of economic opportunities.
