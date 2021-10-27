Municipal Elections: Chomedey

Chomedey (District 14) runs generally from Samson north to Eliot and Souvenir boulevards, and east from Highway 13 to both 92 avenue and Labelle boulevard. The seat was won in 2017 by Aglaia Revelakis with 2,083 votes of 4,432 ballots cast, with overall turnout of 33.89%
Action Laval incumbent Aglaia Revelakis comes from a family of Greek immigrants. An administrator by training, she has been the manager of a retirement home since 1999 and has worked in municipal, provincial and federal politics for more than 30 years. She led the creation of the Conseil des Lavalloises and has sat on various city committees (committee responsible for appointing the new Auditor General, Governance Committee, Committee of the Support Fund for the Outreach of Regions (FARR), Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and more recently, the Public Resources Coordination Committee.)
Parti Laval candidate Evangelia Tsakiris has been a pre-kindergarten teacher for over 20 years, fortunate to have watched the children of Chomedey grow up, in an area she has loved and lived in for many years. Kindness, loyalty and dynamism are the three words that best describe her, a committed member of her community, fluent in French, English and Greek. For her, the rapid and concrete improvement of municipal services is necessary, as the neglect in her sector has lasted long enough.
An engineer by training, Mouvement lavallois’ Omar Waedh holds a master's degree in construction project management and an executive MBA. An experienced manager in the real estate industry, he is currently employed by Devimco real estate as project manager, having worked for Mondev construction, for the Selection network, for Construction & development Cree in Baie-James and Home Dépôt. Since 2017, he has been a board member of a community organization offering affordable housing to single-mothers, Mon toit mon cartier, and has been a member of the city's urban planning advisory committee for 3 years.
Laval Citoyens candidate Marie-Josée-Duval is a native of Quebec who she moved to Rimouski to begin her secondary 5 and then her college studies in nursing. She became a nurse in 1994, has worked in Laval since 1998, and has lived here for 2 years. She is the mother of two and a grandmother. From an early age, she got involved with the Junior Optimist Club, joined the Cadets and was promoted to Sergeant. She was involved in the nurses’ union movement as a member of the administrative council and is a nurse for the CISSS Laval working with elderly clientele. Duval is an authentic, punctual, diligent and above all well-organized person who is committed to ensuring that the city is inclusive while respecting its uniqueness.
