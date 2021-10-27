Municipal Elections: Auteuil

Auteuil (District 10) runs south from the Milles-Iles River to des Lacasse and east from the railway to boul. Sainte-Marie. Incumbent Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier won the district in 2017 with 2,432 of 5,340 ballots cast, with a total turnout of 35.93%.
Running with Mouvement lavallois, Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier arrived from Haiti to pursue university studies in Quebec, and studied municipal services management, social sciences, immigration and interethnic relations, allowing her to achieve a solid career in public administration at the Quebec Ministry of Immigration. Frédéric-Gauthier sits as an administrator of Habitations Le Pélican where she takes every opportunity to organize numerous socio-cultural activities and since November 2013 has served as vice-president of the board of the Société de Transport de Laval (STL). A member of the Agricultural Advisory Committee and representing the city at the Regroupement lavallois pour la Success Educative (RLPRE), she is also responsible for the immigration and cultural communities file.
Ma Ville Maintenant candidate Michel Cantin has been a proud resident of Auteuil for 50 years. Always very involved in his Auteuil community, whether as a French teacher at Horizon Jeunesse school or as an administrator and volunteer at the Sainte-Béatrice parish, he now wants to become the ambassador of his neighborhood on city council alongside Pierre Anthian as mayor. His commitments include setting up a dog park, listening to citizens daily and the protection, sanitation and rigorous maintenance of Boisé d'Auteuil, one of the city’s most beautiful natural jewels.
Dayila Sassy is running with Parti Laval – Équipe Michel Trottier, convinced that municipal politics is the avenue to advocate for making a difference in the community. She wants to promote a better quality of neighborhood life. Holding a bachelor's degree in computer science, she likes to innovate and distinguish herself, prioritizing the promotion of women, ethnic minorities and young residents.
Independent candidate Christelle Unubemba is Cameroonian by origin, living for the last 20 years in Laval where her children were born and raised. A Laval resident and committed mother concerned about her neighborhood, she wants to help, beautify and correspond with the city on her neighbours’ behalf. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration/Finance specialization from UQAM, Unubemba worked for 10 years in property and casualty insurance and for 6 years has been self-employed in the life and health insurance field. Promoting values of duty, teamwork, honesty, integrity and transparency, she wants to see the removal of the bike path on des Laurentides judged dangerous for residents, protect Boisé d’Auteuil, promote the Auteuil community centre and offer proximity services.
Action Laval’s SeyLac Try is of Cambodian descent and immigrated to Canada with her family when she was very young. She has been a real estate broker since 2004, the mother of two living in Auteuil for more than 30 years, actively campaigning for quality schools and devoting herself to philanthropic causes. “It is a pleasure for me to live in the Auteuil sector, a community made up of remarkable people where my children have the chance to grow up. It is time for me to give back to this community and to introduce myself as a municipal councillor.”
Vimont native Cédric Vaillancourt is running with Laval Citoyens and has lived in several districts of Laval, established in Auteuil for 21 years. Married and father of three children he was notably an investigator and director of private security for more than 10 years, having made a career change to practice the electrician trade for the past 10 years. Vaillancourt knows Auteuil district and its challenges very well and wants to bring back local services for all citizens, to make Auteuil a source of pride for all residents.
