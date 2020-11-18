Moving day for city hall

City hall is on the move.
As of next Monday, the city administration at 1 place du Souvenir, along with the offices of the Official Opposition, independents and the general directorate will be relocated to 3131 Saint-Martin boulevard west for about 4 years. The relocation of the clerk and procurement departments as well as the city council chamber and executive committee will be completed in the next phase in 2021.
These temporary detours are not expected to have any impact on citizen services, which are maintained and always processed by the city’s multi-service counter. Note however, that since November 2, appointments via inscriptions.laval.ca are required before visiting the counter, and the city will maintain the rule until restrictive pandemic measures are lifted.
Built from 1963 to 1964, Laval city hall is part of Laval’s urban heritage, representing what the city calls “a unique ensemble whose modern architectural solution has enabled designers to win the first architectural competition in Quebec.” The current renovations are necessary since the building has retained several original elements that are now degraded or no longer meet current standards. The project, expected to last approximately four years, consists of several phases, including the design, preparation of plans and specifications, repairs and upgrades, the reconstruction of the building’s annex and all its components such as the former fire station, garage and boiler room, as well as landscaping.
