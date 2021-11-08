Mouvement lavallois victorious

Quebec’s third largest city made its decision on the direction it would take post-pandemic Sunday night. The dominant Mouvement lavallois (ML), largely seen at first as a transitional government from the Vaillancourt years, has changed over two mandates with defections, infighting and musical council seats, resulting in a race with five slates and more than 110 candidates vying for the mayoralty and 21 council seats. Laval voters have never had such a wide array of political options. The mayoralty race saw a 28.3% turnout, while council vote turnout ranged from about 33% down to 22%.
Deputy Mayor Stéphane Boyer emerged triumphant with 36,620 votes, or 41.5% of ballots cast, defeating Parti Laval’s Michel Trottier, Action Laval’s (AL) Sophie Trottier, Laval Citoyens’ Michel Poissant, Pierre Anthian of Ma Ville Maintenant and independents Nicolas Lemire, Redouane Yahmi and Hélène Goupil.
Mouvement lavallois also won 14 seats, retaining a comfortable majority on council. Action Laval will send 5 members to council. In Saint-François AL’s Isabelle Piché defeated incumbent Éric Morasse. Saint-Vincent-de-Paul voters re-elected AL incumbent Paolo Galati, and in Val-des-Arbres, AL president Archie Cifelli won his first council seat. Chomedey AL incumbent Aglaia Revelakis keeps her seat on council, as does Saint-Bruno AL incumbent David De Cotis.
Electors in Duvernay-Pont-Viau and Marigot elected first-time ML candidates Christine Poirier and Cecilia Macedo, respectively, and Concorde-Bois-de-Boulogne electors returned Sandra Desmeules (ML) to council. ML was also victorious with the elections of Seta Topouzian in Renaud and Pierre Brabant in Vimont. In Auteuil ML incumbent Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier was re-elected, and Laval-des-rapides voters elected ML candidate Alexandre Warnet, who defeated AL incumbent Isabella Tassoni.
Souvenir-Labelle re-elected Sandra El-Helou (ML) and L'Abord-à-Plouffe electors sent ML incumbent Vasilios Karidogiannis back to council. Saint-Martin ML incumbent Aline Dib keeps her council seat, as do incumbents Ray Khalil in Saint Dorothée, Nicholas Borne in Laval-les-Iles, and Yannick Langlois in L'Orée des bois. In Saint-Rose, Flavia Alexandra Novac (Dufour) kept the council seat for ML.
Marc-Aurele-Fortin stayed with Parti Laval, Louise Lortie winning the seat held by Parti Laval leader Michel Trottier, and Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle was re-elected.
