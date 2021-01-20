Mother of 7-year-old victim arrested

Laval Police have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old Chomedey girl who was found dead on January 3.
“As part of the investigation into the death of a 7-year-old girl, which occurred on rue Le Boutillier in Laval, SPL investigators are seeking any person who may have information in connection with this event,” the SPL tweeted on January 6.
Emergency responders arrived at the family home to find the child in cardiac arrest with signs of bruises and burns on much of her body. Despite efforts by ambulance technicians to revive the small child, she was declared dead in hospital.
Investigators interviewed six witnesses in the home and last Friday morning arrested the child’s mother, whose name, along with the young victim’s, is subject to a publication ban.
She has been charged with assault and criminal negligence causing death. She is out on bail after her arraignment.
The victim already has a file with the Department of Youth Protection, although it is not clear what the specifics are, despite media reports of a behavioural issue reported by the family.
Anyone with information should call 450 662-INFO (4636)
