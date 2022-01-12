Mosaiculture project lauded

The city’s summer Mosaicultures 3D project has picked up official Recognition for remarkable embellishment in the 16th edition of Fleurons Quebec. The city also saw its rating of 4 Fleurons be renewed, indicating that its horticultural embellishment and efforts to sustainably embellish the living environment have been remarkable in most areas over the past 3 years.
The five 3D mosaiculture structures were erected for the 2021 summer season to evoke important events or highlight significant places within the framework of the city's horticultural beautification plan. The inspiration comes from the 5 pillars of the Laval 2035 strategic vision: a living city (leaf), attractive (eye), human (heart), enterprising (wheel) and committed (hand).
Those who have not seen the structures will be able to pick up again next summer, as mosaiculture will return to beautify the territory in 2022.
The Fleurons are awarded for a period of 3 years and accompanied by a professional evaluation report suggesting avenues for improvement in order to continue improving municipal greening. In Quebec, 338 municipalities proudly display between 1 and 5 Fleurons, depending on the classification obtained. Similar to stars for hotels, the florists' horticultural classification rating is valid for 3 years and can be displayed at the entrances of municipal buildings.
Fleurons du Québec classifiers visit 60% of the territory and assess the horticultural and landscaping arrangements that are visible to the public. The evaluation criteria relate in particular to cleanliness, maintenance, the variety of horticultural elements and the visual state of the municipal landscape. The points awarded by the evaluators are divided into 5 areas of beautification: municipal, residential, institutional, commercial and industrial, community and sustainable development initiatives.
