More woods, better trails

Laval’s executive committee has approved an expanded forestry management agreement, and a grant for cross country ski trails.
Laval and its woods network management partner CANOPÉE will enhance their current agreement to offer the population a better service offer both in terms of the number of woods associated with it and in the field actions concerning the development and animation of sites. To do this, the bois du Souvenir and the Forêt du 50e at the Nature Centre will be added to the six woodlots already under the responsibility of CANOPÉE. Moreover, an increase in the supply to citizens will be offered for all woods and an expansion of the management perimeter will be made for the woods of bois de l’Équerre and Sainte-Dorothée. The agreement running until December 31 between the city o and the organization was put in place last year, and targets six woods for conservation, development and development: Papineau, de la Source, Armand-Frappier, de l’Équerre, Sainte-Dorothée and Orée-des-Bois.
Great news for the Coureurs de boisés Vimont-Auteuil cross-country ski club, which picks up a $10,000 grant from the city to purchase a new tracked vehicle to improve operational performance and tracking quality. Founded in the 1970s, the Coureurs club is a non-profit organization run by a group of volunteers to promote physical activity through cross-country skiing. The club’s activities take place in Duvernay woods, but trails are also laid out on farmland and private woodlands. Known for the quality of its slopes for both classic and skate techniques, it is frequented by families as well as by seasoned skiers. The club is one of the largest in Quebec, with more than 2,000 active members and an estimated winter attendance of 35,000 visits.
For more information visit https://www.coureursdeboises.com
