More than a street name

Laval’s three-year-old toponymy committee has released its first report.
The committee has since December 2020 officially adopted some 20 new designations to better represent the reality of the territory and its citizens, reads a city statement. The committee comprised of an elected official and three citizens, has examined the names of existing or future streets and public places in order to name them correctly, creating a strong sense of belonging among citizens. It’s analytical work focuses on four main criteria: belonging, the representativeness of women, that of cultural communities and national history.
The committee’s decisions have included the addition of names related to the following personalities: Émilien-Cousineau route (2020), named for the owner of the first bicycle store in Sainte-Rose in 1949; rue Françoise-Gaudet-Smet (2020), journalist who has received several distinctions; Napoléon-Prud’homme linear park (2020), farmer, market gardener and long-time Laval-des-Rapides alderman; Régent-Martimbeau community center (2020), former director of the City’s Culture, Recreation, Sport and Social Development Department; Parc Anna-et-Rita-Ouimet parc (2019), two involved and recognized sisters and citizens of Sainte-Rose; and Parc Bernard-Landry (2019), in honor of the late premier. The city also named Tekakwitha street in Vimont/Auteuil last year in honour of 17th-century Algonquin Mohawk and Catholic Saint Kateri Tekakwitha. The Allée de la Kabylie at Parc Bernard-Landry, is named for the historic region in northern Algeria along the Mediterranean sea.
The committee receives many proposals from the public and organizations asking for new place names says committee president Yannick Langlois. “This clearly demonstrates the interest of Laval residents in their history as well as their desire to proudly showcase their city through the names of streets and public places,” adding the committee “also expresses the desire to offer greater representativeness to the cultural diversity of the island and to the importance of women in the history of Laval.” In 2018 the city adopted its toponymy policy to formally regulate the way it names its streets, buildings, parks and green spaces, sports or cultural facilities as well as any other public place or space. The committee is responsible for implementing the policy and making recommendations to the administration.
For information visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/comite-toponymie.aspx
