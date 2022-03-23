More than $420 million in Quebec cash for road network

Quebec will spend nearly half a billion dollar on roadways in the Laval region over the next two years. Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Laval region François Bonnardel announced investments of $427,651,000 for Laval’s road network on Monday.
The money will result in the implementation of important projects, such as paving Autoroute 13 northbound between the Louis-Bisson and Vachon bridges; construction of a direct overhead link between highways 440 westbound and 15 northbound, and a new entrance to highway 15 northbound; and paving of Highway 440 between Route 117 and Francis-Hughes Avenue.
In all, 12 projects are planned for the Laval region.
Work to extend Highway 19 will continue this year in the Boulevard Saint-Saëns sector, and the Highway 440 and Highway 15 interchange reconfiguration project will begin a new phase, this time in the area of exit 22 on the 440.
The sums invested in the Laval region break down as follows: $99,108,000 for roads in good condition; $54,649,000 for structures in good condition; and $273,894,000 for an efficient and safe network, in particular to follow up on recommendations from the Bureau du coroner.
Six projects targeted by the Act respecting the acceleration of certain infrastructure projects will act as levers for the economic recovery underway in Québec, and in 2021, several projects were completed, including the creation of a reserved lane for buses and carpooling on Autoroute 440 and Route 148 between Boulevard Arthur-Sauvé and the interchange of Autoroutes 13 and 440; construction of a new interchange on Highway 440 between Highway 19 and Route 125, and the lamppost replacement program on various roads in the North Shore.
