The city picked up eight awards, including three Golds, in the Idéa advertising competition – a niche where few municipalities have distinguished themselves to date.
The Mets du respect dans ton bac advertising campaign and the strategic campaign of the new brand Laval. Une île d’exceptions designed in collaboration with Tam-Tam/TBWA, demonstrated a winning union of creative and strategic qualities. Each of the campaigns has resulted in major spin-offs. In fact, both achieved good results during their deployment to the population, which allowed to spread and establish a strong image of Laval.
Mets du respect dans ton bac featured a cheeky and entertaining video by popular Quebec rap group Alaclair Ensemble filmed at the Tricentris sorting centre in Terrebonne. The ad won Golds for content, social responsibility and music; Silvers for video and mobilization; and Bronze for ad creation – audio.
Laval. Une île d’exceptions forged a new signature attesting to the diversity of the city’s attractions and quality of life, as an island territory where you can live, work, invest and play. It picked up Silvers for communication design and design in movement.
The Idéa competition is an initiative of A2C in collaboration with the Quebec Media Directors Council (CDMQ) and the Quebec Association of Graphic Designers (SDGQ).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.