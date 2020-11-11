More green for green projects

Yes there’s a fund for that.
Quebec’s Municipal Affairs ministry has approved funding for a plan by the city to develop vegetated sidewalk protrusions, considered as infrastructure for sustainable rainwater management. The city picks up $498,350 form Quebec City for these projects, which also serve as traffic calming measures.
Members of the executive committee also agreed to award a $6,000 grant to Le Collectif Ecorecoltes for the start-up of a collective garden in parc Notre-Dame in Sainte-Rose. In March 2017, the EC adopted guidelines to support the city’s collective and community garden start-up initiatives, and four other gardens have been created since, namely in Moulin, Rodolphe-Lavoie, and Dumas parks, and Le Sorbier community centre.
