More chargers this month

The city will install 26 new electric charging stations on its territory by the end of the month, in partnership with Hydro-Québec’s Electric Circuit.
The service is offered for residents and visitors, but also to municipal employees, as the city currently supports several initiatives to convert its fleet of vehicles, including for police, fire safety and urban planning.
The new public charging stations will be located at: Cartier Arena; Émile-Nelligan, Philippe-Panneton, and Gabrielle-Roy libraries; Fire station 4; Auteuil and Montrougeau community centres; Cosmodome; Bois-Papineau Pavilion; Police headquarters; public parking at Berge des Baigneurs (Centre d’interprétation de l’eau); and public parking at the Station d’eau potable Chomedey.
With these additions, the Laval network will reach the 71-station mark including 61 Level-2 and 10 rapid chargers. The charging infrastructures are part of a number of Laval initiatives, including programs, incentives, policies and regulations, to encourage the adoption of electromobility.
To find an electric charging station in Laval, view the interactive map of the Electric Circuit at https://lecircuitelectrique.com/en/find-a-station/
