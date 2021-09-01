Montmorency sector art

The city has unveiled an art project in the area surrounding the Montmorency metro station that will be accessible to everyone from September 10 to October 3. Created by 11 artists from Laval, Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, the contemporary art works will take the form of giant posters displayed inside the metro, on billboards and on bus shelters.
The 30 images were selected around the theme of magical realism, so each work has a strong power of evocation and strangeness. The “Zoom Art” can be seen on various advertising media: near the turnstiles of the metro, light boxes on the subway platforms, bus shelters and advertising panels along the main boulevards. Along with the images, short introductory texts allow you to better discover the artist and their work.
“After this pandemic year, the Zoom Art project offers itself as an artistic balm” reads a city statement. The cultural initiative is part of the Journées de la culture, and part of Laval’s Métamorphoses créatives vision, which aims to energize and develop the downtown sector through innovative cultural proposals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.