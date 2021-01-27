Montmorency open house

If you or your child is thinking about CEGEP next year, College Montmorency is holding its virtual open house on Thursday February 4, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The event will allow you to make more informed choices less than a month before the SRAM application deadline.
Get a taste of by visiting the special event website https://extra.cmontmorency.qc.ca/portesouvertes/ where on the evening of the visit you can find a place to chat with college staff.
In this new open house formula, you can discover 28 programs and a wide variety of services offered to students.
Explore different departments according to your interests through program webinars; chat with other passionate students and professors through the chat session; watch video clips that introduce you to some of the college's programs and departments; and get answers to your questions by talking to college professionals (admissions, student activities, support centres, student services, R scores, international projects, guidance , loans and scholarships, general training , sports teams, work-study rotation, etc.)
To register, consult a program directory and access advisors, visit https://www.cmontmorency.qc.ca/futurs-etudiants/visite-du-college/portes-ouvertes/
