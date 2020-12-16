The Collège Montmorency foundation turned 35 years old this month, celebrating decades as an ally in educational success for students at Laval’s only CÉGEP.
Since 1985 the Foundation has distributed more than $6 million across its various programs;
$ 1,230,000 for acquisition of equipment
$ 1,145,000 in scholarships for more than 2,250 students
$ 710,000 for more than 575 training support projects
$ 628,000 to help 3,600 students take more than 310 international trips
$ 555,000 to encourage student-athletes
$ 219,000 to support more than 600 students in financial difficulty
“Thank you to all our partners who allow us to achieve our mission and advance education at Collège Montmorency” said Fondation executive-director Christine Laprise, thanking all supporters and the board of directors. “Your support allows us to recognize loud and clear that it is important to invest in the education of our young people who will train our next generation.”
