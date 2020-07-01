Mobile ecocentre tour returns

Laval residents will finally have the chance to rid themselves of hazardous household waste as the city’s mobile ecocentre tour resumes this weekend.
On Saturday, July 11, Saturday, August 29, and Sunday September 26 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., you can visit the mobile ecocentre and bring your waste which cannot be picked up during regular collections of residual materials, including household hazardous waste (HHW) and computer equipment to be disposed of responsibly.
On Sunday, two sites will be accessible: 1333 Chomedey boulevard for hazardous household waste, tires, branches, air conditioners and electronic devices; and a satellite location at 480 boul. Armand-Frappier for tires, branches, air conditioners and electronic devices.
You can also take your hazardous household waste to a local store offering collection of some materials. Search the Laval Green Pages to find a recycling location and call ahead.
Covid-19 precautions are in place, and you may not enter if you have related symptoms. Unlike past tours, collection is self-service unloading only, and you must remove the items according to the instructions given by employees on site. The wait times may be extended due to new safety measures, and a face covering is strongly recommended.
The service as always, is reserved for Laval citizens and proof of residence is required. Companies and entrepreneurs are not admitted.
You must bring your items in your car trunk or in a small trailer. Green residue should be brought in boxes or paper bags – branches must be brought in bundles up to 25kg and 1.80m in length.
No containers will be emptied on site, so bring liquids, including motor oil, in disposable containers and make sure chemicals, paints and varnishes are in their original container. Tires can be mounted on rims or not, and computer and electronic equipment can be brought in bulk. Make sure to erase all confidential information they contain beforehand.
For information visit
https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Calendrier/collecte-residus-domestiques-dangereux.aspx https://www.laval.ca/pages-vertes/Pages/Fr/accueil.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.