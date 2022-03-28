Vimont MNA Jean Rousselle says he was the victim of a gratuitous attack by two men on Monday.
Rousselle tweeted that while for weeks he has been questioning Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault on violence in Quebec, “Today I was victim of a gratuitous attack by two young men. I am okay despite blows to the face that I received. We have to act to protect the population.”
The alleged attack took place on the ground floor of the office building housing his constituency office on des Laurentides at the corner of Belgrade. There are surveillance cameras just outside the front door of the building, and it is not clear if there are more inside.
Laval Police are investigating.
Liberal Party chief Dominique Anglade tweeted her support for her deputy: “It is with a lot of concern that I learned about Jean Rousselle being a victim of a violent attack,” she wrote Monday afternoon. “Thankfully he emerged unscathed.” Anglade added that "the rise of violence in recent years in Quebec is particularly concerning."
The 69-year-old Rousselle is Official Opposition Critic for Public Security.
(0) comments
