Millions for local groups

Six dozen community organization are starting off 2021 with a boost in taxpayer cash thanks to a move by the city to give $2,737,636 in financial assistance to 72 Laval groups via 2 stimulus programs. An envelope of $ 1,810,952 is distributed among 50 sports, cultural leisure, neighborhood life or social development organizations, while 22 professional cultural organizations share $926,684.
Organizations that submitted applications for funds which were announced in fall, have already received confirmation of the amount allocated to them. Professional cultural organizations had until October 31 to submit requests for four types of measures: to consolidate or relaunch activities; improve operating support; access to manpower and specialized equipment, and access to creative spaces, meaning free access for visitors to municipal cultural facilities. Community and recreational organizations could obtain financial support to resume unprofitable activities; access protective equipment and materials, and access labor and specialized equipment.
The city also donated $1.5 million to the Centre benevolat et Moisson Laval to support the actions of several community organizations that offer support to people in vulnerable situations as part of the Laval region’s second COVID-19 wave action plan.
