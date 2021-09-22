Mille Îles tourism project funded

Laval is participating in the creation of a major recreational tourism project on the Mille Îles River that would connect the different sectors of the river by electric shuttles, bicycles, canoes and kayaks.
The city is contributing $200,000 to the financing and implementation of the ERRE ecomobility project: whose first phases will be realized by 2025. Led by Eco-Nature in collaboration with neighboring towns, it will ultimately offer a unique program to discover the natural environments of the Mille Îles River and the history of its shores.
The project will see development of seven shoreline terminals, all equipped with a reception and service building, and some 15 stops to provide new access to the river and enhance the value of the sites of interest in each of the riverside municipalities.
The Laval circuit will add new sites to existing ones, and will include improving access to berge aux Quatre-Vents, berge des Baigneurs, and plage Idéale/plage Jacques-Cartier; and revegetation and redevelopment of the du Garrot bank to facilitate dock access.
For more than 20 years, the city has supported Eco-Nature’s mission to protect, conserve and showcase the Mille Îles River and its tributaries says executive director Christine Métayer. “Its participation in the ERRE ecomobility project is a good example. This ecological and innovative project marks the beginning of a new era for the Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, because this new service offer will increase accessibility to citizens, create the connectivity that the park needs to pursue its mission and create the civic commitment necessary for the sustainability of its ecosystems.”
The Mille Îles River is home to four major ecosystems, 10 exceptional forest ecosystems, and more than 200 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, 25 species of reptiles and amphibians as well as 60 species of fish. This diversity gives the river, its some hundred islands and its floodplain a unique recognized value that is appreciated by scientific authorities as well as by local populations.
In addition to its value as a natural habitat, the Mille Îles River, its islands and banks constitute a safe, accessible and natural playground for outdoor activities in the heart of Greater Montreal.
The project costs $600,000 overall, with the government of Quebec and the Metropolitan Community of Montreal (CMM) contributing $400,000 as part of the Greater Montreal Green and Blue Trame recreational tourism network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.