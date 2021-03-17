Mille-Îles centre feted for wood construction

Laval’s Centre d'exploration de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles was one of 18 Quebec projects that were feted at the annual Prix d’excellence Cecobois gala held virtually last month.
The event celebrates the growing use of wood materials in commercial, institutional and multi-residential construction, as well as the expertise of Quebec building professionals in terms of architecture, engineering and innovation. In addition to the 15 awards presented by the jury, 17 municipalities received special recognition for their commitment to using wood in the construction of their buildings and infrastructure.
The 2021 jury awarded a Prize of Excellence to the Centre d'exploration de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles which was certified LEED GOLD 2009, and boasts triple pane windows, green and white roofs, a concern for the orientation of the pavilion, a rainwater recuperation system and superior ventilation.
Quebec forestry minister Pierre Dufour presented at the event, "saying Quebec wishes to promote the ecological and economical benefits of Quebec wood products. To get here, we have to grow the number of residential, non-residential and infrastructure built with wood, and show the rest of the world that everything is possible with engineered wood products by our processing companies,” adding that Quebec should be positioned among the world leaders in wood construction.
