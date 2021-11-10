Mayor Boyer: a lot to do

Elected with a comfortable majority of 14 of 21 councillors, with two city council mandates behind him, Laval Mayor-elect Stéphane Boyer has plenty of pain sur la planche: a post-pandemic recovery, wrangling a boisterous council, and promoting his vision of bringing the province’s third largest city onto the world stage in 2022.
And he’s got to do it all while putting his own imprimatur on it, after a decade of what was seen as a transitionary post-Vaillancourt era government known as the Demers administration.
“I would like to put my own stamp on things” he told The Suburban, noting his different communication style than his predecessor, “and I want to put Laval on the map; to be open to the world. Laval has been seen as a simple suburb for too long, and it’s time to make ourselves known, to put ourselves out there and to have a voice at the provincial and federal levels.” The Saint-François native says he’d like to re-instill pride in Laval. “I used to go to university in Montreal and people would joke when they heard I was from Laval. It’s time for this to change, we have a city to be proud of and to inspire.”
Boyer says job one is, well, jobs, or at least filling them. “Over the last two years things evolved very quickly. Just last year we were working on our (economic recovery) plan and now the problem is not creating jobs but filling them. Whether restaurants or factories, the problem is the lack of workers.”
Given Laval can’t change immigration levels says Boyer, “What we can do is increase the attractiveness of Laval to immigrants, to people from other regions and anyone considering moving to the Greater Montreal area.”
He and his team are already at work on a plan to promote the region, through marketing and new services putting job seekers in contact with potential employers, helping newcomers integrate, find housing, get involved with local organizations and more. He doesn’t have a firm timeline yet, but “the lack of workers is there now, so we will be getting on it very quickly.”
Boyer also said he stands by his commitment on diversity. “One of our commitments is to respect that there are more and more diverse populations, culturally and of course, linguistically. Laval will stay a French city, but we want to be able to offer more services in English and other languages,” he says, citing the example of some Montreal libraries that offer books in a wide array of languages. “I also want to have more activities in different languages” he says in response to a query about Laval’s library system throughout the pandemic famously offering near-zero English content online for youth and families. “That means in English,” he said, “and other languages.”
Boyer also maintains he is still committed to a more collaborative approach to governance. In April, the then-deputy-mayor and Duvernay—Pont-Viau councillor told The Suburban that he would like to involve the opposition more in the governance of the city in terms of commissions and other collaborative efforts. “It’s still part of my plan. I’d like to be able to give a bit more power to city councillors within their districts, and to work more with the opposition,” adding that after former mayor Marc Demers stepped back from running the city about a year ago, “It happened a few times that we adopted opposition-sponsored resolutions. I would like to keep that going in that direction.”
“But it takes two to dance” he says, and is looking forward to “seeing in a few months if the opposition is serious as well, and if they’re interested in something other than taking down the mayor.”
As the youngest mayor in Laval’s history, the 33-year-old Saint-François native says the important message is that “elected officials pass bylaws and budgets, but we also put out messages and symbolism. What we say in the public sphere has impact on people and I want to send the message that competence and commitment has no age, no sex. To tell all youth, they can do great things and age doesn’t matter. We’re seeing that change in Laval and all over the province, especially during this last campaign with a lot of young leaders elected in cities like Sherbrooke, Longueuil and Mascouche. “We’ve seen a shift in public opinion open to different backgrounds, younger leaders, maybe someone with a new and different message.”
That message reaches beyond the Riviere-des-prairies. First elected in 2013 at age 25, and recognized by the Union of Quebec Municipalities as an Élu municipal par excellence and a World leader of tomorrow nod by France’s diplomatic corps, he says Laval needs to reach beyond its borders. “My face is not very known in the national media and there are so many issues like the environment, housing and public transit, that are common regional issues. These are not restricted by administrative limits so we have to work together.”
Case in point, Boyer’s much publicized announcement with Longueuil’s Mayor-elect Catherine Fournier to launch a broad and aggressive pan-Quebec affordable housing initiative. “It’s very important to pursue initiatives for affordable housing in all our communities, and we wanted to make a statement, a collaborative approach. That was our mindset.”
