Masks, dogs, skateboards

As the number of COVID infections passes 5200 and the death toll continues to climb beyond 530 citizens in Quebec’s third largest city, the city of Laval is distributing 250,000 masks to vulnerable residents, as it begins to reopen some municipal facilities.
The city will hand out the single use masks via community organizations dealing with food security, victims of domestic violence, homelessness, and low-income households, with particular attention to hot zones. The masks, supplied by the provincial government, come just days after the STL began distributing free reusable masks to its ridership.
After opening tennis courts for single play last week, the city is now offering some good news for dog owners and skateboarders, as Laval's six dog runs and nine skate parks reopen this week with hygiene and distancing conditions.
