Mandatory masks

As schools reopen and many businesses and regular activities relaunch, the city is reminding residents that masks or face coverings over the nose and mouth are mandatory in closed or partially covered public places.
Since last week, people age 10 or over must comply in all municipal buildings open to the public, including arenas, libraries, community centres and sports complexes. Coverings are also mandatory in municipal court, park chalets and washrooms, the Maison des arts, Multiservice Counter, City Hall, the farm and greenhouse at the Centre de la nature and Police stations. Wearing a mask or face covering will also be required for access to a building lobby, reception area or elevator lobby in a building in order to enter, and residents must come equipped with their own mask or face covering. A face shield (visor) does not replace a mask or face covering. Since August 24, 2020, public transit users aged 10 and over must also wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.