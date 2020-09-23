Man missing since July

Laval police are asking the population to help them find 62-year-old Gilles Pelletier who has been missing since he left Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital in late July.
Pelletier was released from hospital on July 20 and driven to Montmorency metro station to head home to the shelter in Montreal where he was supposed to be staying. He never arrived. His family and friends have had no word of him since. Police say he may be in Laval or Montreal. Pelletier is a white French-speaking male, standing 5’8” and weighing 150 pounds. He is slightly balding with a white beard, white sideburns, and brown eyes, and was wearing a beige shirt with a squares pattern.
Anybody with information concerning Pelletier should contact Police via their confidential Info-line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing file LVL200804 038.
