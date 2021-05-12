A Facebook post in Laval has struck a nerve with many residents. When a resident snapped a few photos of a local community mailbox and captured a mess of garbage strewn all over the ground, with nary a recycling or garbage bin in site on Bertin street.
Comments on Debra Jean Cox’ post ranged from advice to haul home and dispose of junk mail, to outrage over Canada Post and city inattention to local cleanliness in Chomedey (incorrect since the location is actually Saint-Martin district at the edge of a somewhat new and upscale neighborhood.) Cox says she's waiting to hear from the city where she's already lodged a complaint.
Unlike many Montreal area municipalities and boroughs, Laval does not offer free stickers advising carriers to not deliver junk mail in mailboxes, but Transcontinental, the publisher of Public-sac, offers them, says city executive committee member Virginie Dufour, who adds that the Public-sac is delivered in recyclable materials and is an important resource for many residents.
As member responsible for environment issues, Dufour says that having a garbage bin or recycle bin right next to a mailbox is not always the best solution, given that weather conditions or inattentiveness can still create a mess. When residents in her district of Saint-Rose filed similar complaints despite having adjacent bins, the matter was rectified when the bins were moved further away from the mailboxes. “I had the garbage bins removed where those complaints were coming from and some were moved to another part of the park and the problem was solved. In this case garbage bins next to the box were the root of the problem.”
She said she would love to see “an awareness campaign on civic mindedness,” similar to what the city did on its recycling campaign to great acclaim and effectiveness “but for all civic issues,” including speeding, collecting dog poop, and garbage in the street.
To lodge a complaint with the city dial 311.
In its community mailbox literature, Canada Post asks residents to “Keep our community litter-free. Please take all your mail with you.” It also offers telephone support for complaints Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at 866-607-6301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.