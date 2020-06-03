Luring victims sought

Laval police are looking for anyone who may have been a victim of luring by Jacques Savignac.
The 74-year-old man was arrested by the SPL last month for luring a minor using a computer, and the public is being asked for help in finding other people who may have been victims.
In recent months, the accused is alleged to have made contact with a 14-year-old girl through the Messenger platform where written exchanges continued for several weeks. The suspect, identified by his real name, allegedly repeatedly asked to meet the girl in order to have sex.
Investigators have reason to believe that the accused could have other victims, who were allegedly chosen at random, via social media. Savignac appeared by telephone at the Laval courthouse and will return to court on August 4. Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact police via their confidential Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by dialing 911, citing file RPR 190614 019.
