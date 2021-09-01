Lumen breaks ground

Lumen electric and automation distributor broke ground on its expanded distribution center last week, a $90 million investment project in its facility off Highway 440. The 70-foot high, 560,000 sq.-ft. center with new automated systems, will considerably increase the company’s cable cutting volume. The large-scale development will support the growth of operations and double the overall logistics capacity of the DC to rigorously meet the needs of customers. The expansion project will run until September 2022, with the new automated system operational in July 2023.
