Lot acquired to extend, protect shoreline

The city has acquired a wooded lot for conservation purposes along the Miles Îles River in Sainte-Rose, extending the length of the municipal shoreline in the area to more than 1,200 meters.
The total cost of $845,000 was shared by Laval ($311,667), Quebec City and the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM) ($233,333), and Eco-Nature ($300,000).
The newly acquired woodland is annexed to the development project for the Berge des Baigneurs bordering the Mille Îles and welcoming thousands of visitors each year as well as events of all kinds.
The 12,144-sq.-metre greenspace in the heart of Vieux-Sainte-Rose boasts a large cottonwood-dominated tree canopy with a rich and diverse flora. The land borders a swamp-type wetland spanning 6,279 square metres and a river corridor made up of a mosaic of natural habitats where several animal species coexist.
“This initiative by the city of Laval is excellent news for the region and its current and future citizens, but also for its visitors” said CMM president and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, the project “one more step towards our common objective, namely to protect 17 percent of the metropolitan territory, while helping to preserve the shores of this jewel that is the Mille Îles River, one of the strong identity symbols of the region.” Thanking Plante and other partners, Laval Mayor Marc Demers said “there is no doubt that being an island nature is a strength. This is why we want to highlight this unique character, and that starts with the preservation and accessibility of our shores.”
