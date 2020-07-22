Look up for countdown

Organizers of the 55th Final of the Quebec Games (COFJQ-2020) to be originally held in Laval this year are announcing an unusual countdown to the new date of 2021.
Pedestrians and motorists around Laval will be able to marvel at giant athletes in action projected on the façade of 20 buildings, all sponsors or partners of the games, beginning July 23.
The two-minute touring video on a two hour loop will come alive at dusk until September 15, starting with the façade of the Cosmodôme from July 23 to 26 from 8:45 p.m. Buildings such as City Hall, several IGAs, Proxi depanneurs, a St-Hubert restaurant, Collège Montmorency and Vimont Toyota will follow. The weekly calendar will be announced every Monday on the Quebec Games Facebook page.
The games were postponed in April. The city’s years-long plan and efforts to secure and then prepare for the games were hamstrung by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and several bumps along the way, including the stillborn and controversial aquatic complex that was to welcome athletes, temporarily shelved over extreme budget overruns. Swimmers and divers will instead be using facilities in neighbouring jurisdictions during the Laval games.
A year from now, from July 23 to 31, Laval will host Quebec's largest sporting event dedicated to 12-to 17-year-olds, welcoming some 3,300 young athletes from 19 delegations from across Quebec to compete in one of the 17 disciplines on the program.
The event will retain its signature this year but will proudly display the new slogan Au-delà du sport (Beyond sport), a nod to resilience – of athletes and society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.