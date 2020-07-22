Longer testing hours

While Laval’s mobile COVID testing clinic has been closed, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval CISSS has extended the operating hours for Laval’s two remaining COVID test centres.
The Cartier arena at 100 montée Major, and Pierre-Creamer arena at 1160 boul. Pie-X, are open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment is necessary. But appointments are available by calling 1-877-644-4545.
As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases in Laval stood at 5,895, with 674 deaths, and the CISSS reporting only five employee absences linked to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.