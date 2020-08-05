At any level, the ancient practice of yoga is multi-faceted: a pure physical challenge, the spiritual quest for union between body, mind and soul, and the meditative, introspective aspect bringing calm into a tumultuous world.
For many it is a way of life, as vital as social connections, a good night’s sleep or work, and the pandemic shuttered many Montreal studios completely or forced their courses online or outdoors.
It could have been a major setback, but some studios and teachers stepped up to provide a virtual lifeline says Sylvia Kasselias, known as Sousou in Montreal’s yoga community, and master teacher in the 13-studio Idolem chain. “Many people told me being forced to practice at home kept them sane through this crisis, forced them to find a new comfort zone. I was determined to keep that connection with them and for them. For me.”
Sousou says the studio and its instructors offered some 170 weekly online classes, including from their own, but the moment operations returned to studio, “Well it was beautiful. For four months I was physically separated from my students,” she says, usually teaching classes in five locations weekly. As the face of the brand – adorning a giant billboard at Centropolis near its Laval flagship location – she knows how important it was to let people know that “yoga will always be there for you.”
With thousands of years of scripted history, yoga survives, she says, because of its ability to adapt to different cultures, bodies, climates, eras and challenges. That’s why it’s so suitable for so many different people. Dedicated teachers have adapted as well, implementing guidelines of public health authorities with strict, detailed measures as well as the expectations of the yoga community, which already enjoys a uniquely intimate relationship with its providers.
The new normal means halving the capacity for physical distancing, a maximum 30 people in the Laval studio at any time. “Masks are worn from the moment you enter until you step on your mat,” she says, adding footwear is also now required off-mat.
These new procedures will continue for awhile she says, schedules altered allowing for some 30 minutes between classes to fully spray, mop, and disinfect the continuously ventilated room. Other changes in daily practice include removal of daily teas, and all blocks, straps and wheels must be brought in by users. The all-important frosty cold towel for final meditation is still there, but no longer place directly on people’s foreheads, rather placed beside them with utensils.
“We were ready to come back” she says, adding the studio has also acquired special plexiglass spacers to place around mats to keep students even further isolated from each other should they wish. She says the return has been a huge relief for so many, but slower, as is always the summer pace.
Her studio return last month – a power flow class – was surreal she says, seeing faces and bodies; the relief of working together after such a long break in her thousands of hours of in-class instruction. “Every person comes in here with their own notes and with all these bodies moving together it’s a symphony of vibrations, that is the most beautiful thing.”
“Things will never be the same, we have to adapt to the change this pandemic forced on us. It’s an important experience to learn from and model after, like the yin and yang of yoga; the dark and light.
“As long as we acknowledge our shadows,” says Sousou, “we can have light.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.