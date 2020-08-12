Library services resume

Bookworms rejoice, Laval’s nine libraries are back to offering near complete services this week.
In the wake of the gradual reopening of municipal buildings, thousands of subscribers will once again be able to access services that had been interrupted by the pandemic, in addition to access to collections and the borrowing of documents on site (with or without reservation) which were restored on July 27.
Services that will be restored include access to multi-service stations; use of reading and work areas; document lending terminals; Wi-Fi; reader assistance; and realization of digital projects by appointment at the Studio at the Multicultural Library.
To comply with health guidelines the number of people who have simultaneous access to libraries will be restricted, and visits will be limited to one hour. Returns will only be though the external drop-chutes, and games and the holding of animation activities in the library will be postponed until a later phase.
The library network is still offering a plethora of diverse online programming, which you can access at biblio.laval.ca, as well as on their YouTube channel.
