Library platform revamped

Laval has unveiled its new online Library catalogue, a user-friendly website featuring a revamped design and simplified and optimized navigation for computers, tablets and smartphones.
Bringing together more than 600,000 books as well as multiple digital resources, in addition to facilitating citizens’ learning through a large number of educational activities. The redesign of the platform marks the first phase of development of the catalog, to which new features will be added over the coming months.
In the wake of Laval’s new library master plan that was presented a few weeks ago, and as the city ramps up its virtual offer to a population while partially shuttered by the pandemic, the launch of the new platform aims to serve clientele from all walks of life in the comfort of their own homes.
The library reception desks remain accessible during opening hours for the loan of documents and registration, which is free for all Laval residents, and it gives users access to borrowing of novels, documentaries, children's albums, comics, video games, DVDs, compact discs and board games.
Subscribers also have online access to over 20,000 digital and audio books, over 6,500 magazines, 30,000 fiction and documentary films, a wide selection of children's books, virtual and audio storytelling hours, over 120,000 hours of lessons and a host of interactive resources for learning science.
With annual loans of nearly 3 million documents to more than 65,000 active users last year, Laval’s library network has developed an important structured community engagement with special needs clientele as well. Several other initiatives have also been deployed in recent years, including the establishment of a festival intended for technological and digital discovery, deployment of the médialab at the Multicultural Library as well as a home loan service for people with reduced mobility or loss of autonomy.
To find out more, visit the new Laval Libraries platform at https://biblio.laval.ca/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.