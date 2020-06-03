Libraries back on limited schedule

They’re back!
The city’s nine municipal libraries are being reopened as part of a gradual phase in to comply with public health guidelines.
Citizens in most towns have longed for municipal services to be up and running over the confinement period, but in Laval, with a growing population, a large population deprived of regualr schooling, and a large number of new Canadians learning the two official languages, the libraries have been particularly missed.
Last week, the drop chutes were opened for the return of borrowed documents, and beginning this Thursday – on a limited schedule – users can pick up items previously booked online. No other regular services are available; in other words, no meandering through the stacks or hanging out in the building.
The city maintains that no late fees were recorded during the closing period, and with nearly 160,000 documents in circulation, all loans have been extended until June 30 so borrowers will be able to avoid the traffic of the first few weeks before returning. All documents returned to the library will be quarantined for 72 hours.
Subscribers can still access digital services at any time. In order to ensure the safety of all, users will be required to maintain a distance of 2 metres between themselves at all times, both outside and inside buildings; disinfection with a sanitizer for at least 20 seconds at the entrance; users need to bring their own bags and avoid showing up as a group to retrieve their documents. Any citizen with symptoms related to COVID-19 will be denied access to the buildings.
For more information or the schedule of your local library, visit biblio.laval.ca.
