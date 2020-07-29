Less taxes instead of surplus in coffers, says councillor

Vimont councillor Michel Poissant says the city should not be proud of a $58 million surplus in city coffers.
This 2019 surplus equals 15 percent of the residential property tax bill, says Poissant, representing about $400 for an average residence worth $300,000, "the equivalent of one or two electricity bills.”
The city is able to manage municipal finances without increasing the residential property tax annually, he says, thanks to tax revenues from new condo towers, as was the case before the Demers administration era. Subtracting the approximately $5 million annual increase in the residential property tax, he says, still leaves a $53 million surplus.
"For the past three years, the mayor has been saying that the city must draw on its accumulated reserves to make up for its lack of infrastructure," says the independent councillor, who along with Marigot councillor Daniel Hébert left Action Laval over what they called issues of transparency and integrity. The significant surpluses reported in the Auditor General's 2015 report are still half a billion dollars, he says, despite increased infrastructure investment. "Find the error. With this money, it will be easy to make up for the $60 million shortfall from COVID-19.”
Last month, Laval Mayor Marc Demers announced that the COVID-19 crisis cost the city an estimated $60.4 million, announcing the surplus at the same time. Poissant says Demers shows a serious lack of consideration for Laval taxpayers, who are hurt financially because of the current crisis. "In addition to the $50 million recovered from corruption in 2017-18, the mayor continues to overcharge Lavallois despite a $58 million surplus, and he thinks that is perfectly normal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.