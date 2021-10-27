It’s the season for leaf collection and Laval residents know well the mess that can accumulate across the island each autumn. The city is offering a number of options for residents to rid themselves of leaves without compromising the city’s sewer system or road safety while avoiding general nuisances to the neighbourhoods.
It is strictly forbidden to push fallen leaves into the road, and offenders will be subject to a fine (up to $1,000).
The collection of dead leaves takes place through curbside organic waste collection. Simply put your leaves inside the brown wheeled bin and place it on the curb before 7 a.m. the morning of the collection. If you have a larger quantity in excess of the bin capacity, put them in paper bags and place them on the curb alongside your brown wheeled bin, which must be placed on the curb in order for the paper bags to be collected as well. It’s important not to place the paper bags in front of the brown bin. Do not include branches or household garbage. Pumpkins and hay bales are accepted (on the condition that they have no decorations or ropes attached.
Alternatively, you can mulch your leaves, shredding them with a mower or other tool to let them decompose on the ground, a simple and effective technique to provide some of the minerals that your lawn and plants need to get through the winter.
If you do not have a brown wheeled bin, it is possible to bring the fallen leaves to one of the drop-off sites. Only fallen leaves are accepted. Do not include branches or household garbage.
Sites are located at :
Parc Rosaire-Gauthier (Pont-Viau)
Parc Berthiaume-Du Tremblay (Chomedey)
Aire de réception de matériaux secs – Secteur Fabreville (Fabreville-Ouest)
Parc Laval-Ouest (Laval-Ouest)
Aréna Lucerne (Vimont)
Piscine des Saules (Auteuil)
Aréna Saint-François (Saint-François)
For more information visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Citizens/fallen-leaves.aspx
