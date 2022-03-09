Le Studio is back

The city’s Studio digital space is back.
The space on the second floor of the Multicultural Library, also known as Medialab, is now open 7 days a week as are all neighborhood libraries. With limited access since the start of the pandemic, the Studio reopened last week with an expanded offer for all users, and now features three digital mediators to support and guide novice and expert users in the use of spaces and equipment to complete visual, sound and video projects.
"Le Studio is a real hidden treasure in Laval and the only free medialab on the territory open to the entire population” says Sainte-Rose councillor responsible for cultural files Flavia Alexandra Novac.
“The enhancement of its service offer is part of the city libraries’ 2021-2025 Strategic Plan to allow citizens to learn about digital or consolidate their skills by offering them resources and professional activities to guide them.”
The Studio provides the public with four spaces:
An Image Space dedicated to photography and the creation of video clips, including a green screen, light diffusers, camera, camcorder, tripods as well as a laptop computer for post-production editing.
The Audio Space is a small soundproof recording studio equipped with a guitar, bass, electronic drum set, microphones, MIDI keyboard, studio monitors and an iMac.
The Central space is equipped with iMac computers, 3D printers and a vinyl cutter, making it possible to create logos, leaflets, buttons and digitize vinyl records and preserve visual archives.
The Games area is reserved for game consoles. Young and old can choose between PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch and play alone or in a group.
It is possible to reserve the Image and Audio spaces at 450 978-5995 or lestudio@laval.ca
The Studio is now open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Studio also welcomes groups on request on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
From March 7 to 11 the Studio will offer, without registration, a program of activities including workshops on robotics, coding and the creation of electrical circuits. It is not known if any of the activities will be offered in English. In the past two years among more than 100 online spring break activities none were offered in English, so users are advised to call ahead regarding in person services.
To find out more about the Studio visit https://biblio.laval.ca/le-studio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.