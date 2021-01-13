Laval has picked up more recognition for the quality of its drinking water network.
The 43rd Symposium on Water Management organized by Réseau Environnement awarded Laval its highest award, 5 stars, for drinking water produced at the Chomedey, Pont-Viau and Sainte-Rose municipal treatment plants. Sainte-Rose Station receives this distinction for the eighth consecutive year, while Pont-Viau and Chomedey stations are recognized for the sixth and second consecutive year, respectively.
The 5-star certification from the Program of Excellence in Drinking Water Treatment (PEXEP-T) is awarded to Quebec municipalities whose stations exceed quality standards and is awarded according to three criteria: The superior quality of the water produced in relation to the Ministry of Environment regulations; production consistency; and sustained efforts for continuous improvement of processes and operations. This year, 29 Quebec treatment plants received a certificate ranging from 1 to 5 stars for the quality of the water produced.
Montreal’s Lachine water treatment station was recognized for the best water in Quebec in 2020, a distinction awarded to a plant that produces water quality two-to-three times superior to that determined by law.
For a list of municipalities and recognized plants visit http://www.reseau-environnement.com
